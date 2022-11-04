Nora Fatehi is clearly missing hitting the beach and her latest Insta post is enough to prove. The beauty has dropped a throwback video from her Mauritius trip that gives glimpse of her fun vacay. She captioned her post saying, “Take me back, I belong on the beach..” Nora Fatehi Vibes With Choreographer Rajit Dev in Mauritius As She Poses in a Tube Bralette Paired With Denim Shorts! (View Pics).

Nora Fatehi’s Mauritius Trip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)