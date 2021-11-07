A lot has been said and written about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's December 2021 wedding. The latest we hear is that the rumoured couple is engaged. However, there has been no official word on the same. Amid this speculated news, we bumped into an old video of Kaushal where he could be seen proposing to Kaif on an awards show for marriage in front of Salman Khan. The way VicKat blush in the clip will melt your hearts for sure. Having said that, the video also has other visuals of Vicky-Katrina.

Watch Vicky Kaushak Proposes to Katrina Kaif:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cherry & Grapes 🍧 (@popsixcles)

