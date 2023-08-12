Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 has registered good opening at the ticket window. Helmed by Amit Rai, the film also featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam has collected a decent sum the domestic box office on day one of its release. As per Taran Adarsh, the movie based on sex eduaction has managed to earn Rs 10.26 crore on Friday (August 11.). OMG 2 Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's Film Champions 'Sex Education' Sensibly With Ample Humour! (LatestLY Exclusive).

OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 1:

#OMG2 fares much better than expected, although the numbers are severely impacted by #Gadar2 wave… Recorded better occupancy at prime multiplexes in evening and night shows, which should ensure solid growth over the weekend… Fri ₹ 10.26 cr. #India biz.#OMG2 is heavily… pic.twitter.com/PCeVBP7k0J — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2023

