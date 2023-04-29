Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Insta and shared a cool video on International Dance Day today (April 29). The actress in the throwback clip can be seen grooving to her popular song "Kitaben Bahut Si " from Baazigar. She is seen wearing a white kurta with beige leggings and dancing her heart out to the Bollywood tune. International Dance Day 2023 Wishes: Netizens Share Pictures, Videos and Quotes To Mark the Global Celebration of Dance.

Shilpa Shetty Dance Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)