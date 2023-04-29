Today is International Dance Day. Every year, April 29 is observed as International Dance Day. The day is celebrated to educate people about dance and encourage them to participate in dancing activities through events and festivals. On the occasion of International Dance Day 2023, netizens took to social media to share pictures, and videos and exchange dance wishes on the special day. Sadhguru shared a picture of himself dancing and said, "Dance is the ultimate expression of Exuberance that your body can find." International Dance Day 2023: Know Date and Significance of the Day That Marks the Global Celebration of Dance.

Dance is the ultimate expression of Exuberance that your body can find. #InternationalDanceDay #SadhguruQuotes pic.twitter.com/HgdHERWYEj — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 29, 2023

Happy international dance day.. — Shripad Halbe (@HalbeShripad) April 29, 2023

Chhau and Gotipua Are Odisha's Glorious Contribution to the World of Art

Classical dance form #Odissi, Chhau and Gotipua are #Odisha's glorious contribution to the world of art. On #InternationalDanceDay, let's cherish our most valuable contribution to world, known for its repertoire of lyricism, sensuality & inherent theme of bhakti. pic.twitter.com/LPHOzkIRJj — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 29, 2023

So today is international dance day and for me #HrithikRoshan is the only actor comes to my mind for dance ❤️‍🔥💥 I turned 20 today a special day for me 😊😊. #HrithikRoshan𓃵#internationaldanceday pic.twitter.com/F3YTNeF94P — RISHABH (@RBGamer43400255) April 28, 2023

