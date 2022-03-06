Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her birthday today (March 6). While fans have already started pouring love on her online, it's bro Arjun Kapoor's message for her that's special. As the actor took to Instagram and shared a goofy monochrome picture of the two and wished Janhvi with a fun caption. Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special: Her Trailblazing Fashion Arsenal Is Always Top-Notch and Screams Elegance! (View Pics).

Arjun Kapoor Wishes Janhvi Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)