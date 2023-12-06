Navya Naveli Nanda has turned a year older today and Abhishek Bachchan has wished her on Instagram by sharing the cutest childhood photo of her. He wished his niece saying, “This little Munchkin has become a lady. Happy birthday, Navya!” In this pic, the cutie pie, dressed in a red turtleneck top, can be seen looking at someone with a cotton candy in her hands. The Archies: Navya Naveli Nanda’s Unwavering Support for Brother Agastya Nanda’s Film (View Pics).

Abhishek Bachchan’s Birthday Post For Navya Naveli Nanda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)