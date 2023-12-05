The Archies: Navya Naveli Nanda’s Unwavering Support for Brother Agastya Nanda’s Film (View Pics)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda turned cheerleader for her brother Agastya Nanda, who is all set to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies. She took to her Instagram stories to share some adorable pictures with him from their childhood days. In one of the pictures, Agastya is seen planting a kiss on his sister's cheek. She wrote in the caption, "Archie's big day tomorrow". The Archies: New Poster Shows Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and Others in Their Riverdale Glory! (View Pic).
Another throwback picture shows them posing together lovingly. "1 day to premier night. Let's do this, junior," she wrote. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The Archies, Western Christianity & Concludes On Christmas Eve">Advent 2023: Start And End Dates, History And Significance Of The Season Marking Start Of Liturgical Year In Western Christianity & Concludes On Christmas Eve