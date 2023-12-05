The Archies: Navya Naveli Nanda’s Unwavering Support for Brother Agastya Nanda’s Film (View Pics)

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, expressed her support for her brother Agastya Nanda as he prepares for his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. Sharing nostalgic childhood pictures on her Instagram stories, Navya captioned one image with Agastya planting a kiss on her cheek, expressing excitement for his big day with the words, Archie's big day tomorrow.

Agency News ANI| Dec 05, 2023 11:59 AM IST
Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda turned cheerleader for her brother Agastya Nanda, who is all set to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies. She took to her Instagram stories to share some adorable pictures with him from their childhood days. In one of the pictures, Agastya is seen planting a kiss on his sister's cheek. She wrote in the caption, "Archie's big day tomorrow". The Archies: New Poster Shows Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and Others in Their Riverdale Glory! (View Pic).

Another throwback picture shows them posing together lovingly. "1 day to premier night. Let's do this, junior," she wrote. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda turned cheerleader for her brother Agastya Nanda, who is all set to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies. She took to her Instagram stories to share some adorable pictures with him from their childhood days. In one of the pictures, Agastya is seen planting a kiss on his sister's cheek. She wrote in the caption, "Archie's big day tomorrow". The Archies: New Poster Shows Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and Others in Their Riverdale Glory! (View Pic).

Another throwback picture shows them posing together lovingly. "1 day to premier night. Let's do this, junior," she wrote. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The Archies, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion. The Archies: Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's Picture Perfect Postcard Melts Hearts!.

View Navya Naveli Nanda's Insta Story:

Watch The Archies Trailer:

The trailer unfolds a musical narrative led by seven charming characters from the beloved Archie comics, steering through the retro alleys of love, friendship, and youthful aspirations. The trailer signs off with a profound message - 'You are never too young to change the world'. The film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7.

