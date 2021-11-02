King Khan, SRK, Baadshah of Bollywood, King of Hearts and many more, there so many ways in which fans of Shah Rukh Khan address him. On the occasion of the superstar’s birthday, be it colleagues or fans, all are wishing him tons of happiness and love, especially what he and his family went through in the past few weeks. Simi Garewal has penned a thoughtful birthday note for Shah Rukh Khan and we bet, the SRKians will totally agree. She mentions in her post, “That you've weathered both storms & success with such grace is a testament to your character & dignity.” She also stated, “You have the right to be a legend. What a bright light u are SRK.”

Simi Garewal’s Birthday Note For Shah Rukh Khan

Happy birthday dear @iamsrk! That you've weathered both storms & success with such grace is a testament to your character & dignity. You have a soul connection with millions, unlike anyone else. You have the right to be a legend. What a bright light u are SRK. Just keep shining.. pic.twitter.com/ukB6bZTI8o — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) November 1, 2021

