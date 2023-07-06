Raveena Tandon took to Twitter and shared her displeasure over news of police action against a couple, who went viral over their love proposal outside Kedarnath temple. The actress wrote, "when did our gods ever turn against love." The viral clip sees the girl in yellow saree proposing her man against the backdrop of Kedarnath mandir. Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Distributes Sweets to Paps Post Graduation (Watch Video).

Raveena Tandon on Kedarnath Couple Video:

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishakha Fulsunge || India🇮🇳 (@ridergirlvishakha)

