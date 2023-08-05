Orhan Awatramani aka Orry ringed in his birthday in Greece with his loved ones. Orry partied with Nysa Devgan, Kanika Kapoor, Vedant Mahajan and many others at a nightclub in Mykonos. Vedant too shared a few pics and videos on Instagram that shows Kanika singing and the crowd having fun. Orhan Awatramani Birthday: Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Other Star Kids Wish Orry With Cute Posts On Insta!

Orry’s Birthday Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedant Mahajan (@vedantmahajan10)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)