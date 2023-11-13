Actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who got married on September 24, 2023, are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The duo, lately, has been stealing hearts on social media with their lovey-dovey photos. On Monday, Parineeti shared a couple of her candid clicks with Raghav. giving a glimpse of their first Diwali celebrations. In one of the mushy stills, the Ishaqzaade actress can be seen kissing Raghav on his cheeks. Alongside the pictures, Parineeti wrote, “My home.” For the unversed, Parineeti and Raghav exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy ceremony in Udaipur in the presence of their family members and close friends. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Look Perfect Together In This Pic From Their Wedding Reception!.

Parineeti Shares Romantic Pics With Raghav

