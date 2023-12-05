Parineeti Chopra gears up for Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh, portraying Amarjot Kaur. In a recent Instagram video update, she revealed gaining 15 kilos for her role and showcased her current workout routine to reclaim her former physique. Sharing snippets from her gym sessions, Parineeti emphasised the effort to revert to her previous self. Additionally, she spent six months at AR Rahman's studio honing her singing skills for the biopic. The video documented her intense gym regimen, interspersed with moments of singing in the recording studio. Chopra's dedication shines through as she navigates the challenges, all for the esteemed director Imtiaz Ali and this significant role. Parineeti Chopra Sings ‘O Piya’ For Hubby Raghav Chadha; Actress Shares Unseen Video From Her Dreamy Wedding - WATCH.

