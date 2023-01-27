Pathaan is a roaring success at the box office! As the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer has managed to mint a total of Rs 127.50 crore (including dubbed versions) at the Indian box office in just two days. The YRF movie also stars John Abraham as the villain. Check out the numbers below. Shah Rukh Khan Quotes Popular Dialogue From Gattaca On Pathaan's Box Office Success, Tweets 'U R Meant to Move Forward'!

Pathaan Box Office Update:

