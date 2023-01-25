Pathaan has finally hit the theatres and many Bollywood celebs have wished the team good luck. The most recent celeb was Bipasha Basu who posted the "Besharam Rang" song video on her story and wished Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone all the best. She also tagged SRK and Deepika along with the rest of the team, but not John Abraham. Pathan Trends on Twitter After Fans Are Impressed With Shah Rukh Khan’s Stunts in His Latest Soft Drink Ad.

Via Bipasha Basu's Insta Story

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)