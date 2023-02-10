Pathaan is unstoppable globally! As after breaking many records domestically, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has become the second highest Indian grosser at the North America box office. The spy thriller has managed to collect a total of $14.96 million and has surpassed lifetime collection of RRR ($14.80 million). With this numbers, the YRF film will cross $15 million at BO by today. FYI, the top spot is still with Baahubali 2 ($20 million plus). World of Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Always Wanted to Be an 'Action' Hero, Watch Film's Making Video!

Pathaan Creates History in North America:

Today #Pathaan becomes the first #Bollywood movie ever to break $15M at North American #boxoffice. $14.96M total after 16 days. #ShahRukhKhan film has also just surpassed #RRR as 2nd biggest Indian movie of all-time in NA market after 2017's #Telugu hit #Baahubali2 ($20M+). #SRK — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) February 10, 2023

