YRF today (Feb 10) dropped the making video of Pathaan and it's kickass. Titled as World of Pathaan, the video showcases what goes behind making a blockbuster movie. However, the highlight of the clip is at the start when SRK says, "I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero, but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead." The BTS video also features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and filmmaker Siddharth Anand. Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Inches Close to Rs 900 Crore Mark Worldwide!

Watch Pathaan's Making Video Below:

