Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has managed to earn Rs 888 crore (gross) at the worldwide box office. The YRF film has become the highest grossing film ever in the history of Bollywood. FYI, the movie minted Rs 551 crore in India whereas Rs 337 crore in the overseas market. Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Film is a 'Seetimaar' Entertainer With a Paisa-Vasool Salman Khan Cameo! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Pathaan BO Update:

Celebrations continue as #Pathaan rules over theatres and hearts ❤️💥 Book your tickets now! https://t.co/SD17p6x9HI | https://t.co/VkhFng6vBj Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/v2jFski2Nf — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 10, 2023

