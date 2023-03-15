Pathaan is re-creating history at the box office and is unstoppable! The Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer which released in theatres on January 25, completed 50 glorious days at the theatres today. FYI, Pathaan has already become the highest grossing Hindi film in India after beating the record of Baahubali 2. Pathaan Ending Explained: How Mid-Credit Scenes Connect Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Film to YRF Spy Universe and Troll SRK-Salman Khan Haters (SPOILER ALERT).

50 Days of Pathaan in Theatres:

Pathaan Is Unstoppable:

#Pathaan celebrates 50 glorious days in theatres 💥💥 Keep the love coming ❤️ Book your tickets now - https://t.co/SD17p6wBSa | https://t.co/VkhFng5XLL Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/EsmowoZGWX — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 15, 2023

