Pathaan released in theatres today and it has been receiving fantastic response from audience. However, shows in some of the theatres in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, were cancelled following protests by right-wing groups. Videos doing rounds show how the activists showed saffron flags and recited Hanuman Chalisa. Also, the protestors forced audience in the theatre to move out and stopped the screening of the film. Pathaan: YRF Adds Late-Night Shows for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Film Due to Public Demand; Check Date and Time Inside.

Protests Against Pathaan In Indore

With sticks in hand and reciting #hanumanchalisa right wing groups force close the screening of #PathanMovie in Indore. pic.twitter.com/INqCFUue1A — Vishnukant (@vishnukant_7) January 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)