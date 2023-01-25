The unprecedented demand for Pathaan on the day of its release was pressing and for that reason YRF has added late night shows. The late night shows will be starting from 12:30 am, effective from January 25. Now fans can enjoy the film till the morning of the next day. Bipasha Basu Ignores Ex John Abraham While Wishing Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Others for Pathaan.

View YRF Adds Shows for Pathaan:

‘PATHAAN’ MIDNIGHT SHOWS BEGIN… #YRF adds late night shows of #Pathaan - starting tonight [from 12.30 am] - across #India to meet the unprecedented public demand. pic.twitter.com/0ZpOukqpFs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2023

