On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Phule, the makers of the film Phule unveiled a new poster featuring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha. Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the movie narrates the untold story of social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife, Dnyanajyoti Savitribai Phule. It delves into their legacy, depicting their relentless battle against casteism and their pioneering efforts in championing female education in India. Pratik Gandhi, Patralekhaa to Star in Jyotirao Phule-Savitribai Phule Biopic.

New Poster Of Pratik Gandhi And Patralekha's Upcoming Film Phule

