Ira Khan celebrated her birthday on May 9 with near and dear ones. She had a fun bash followed by a pool party which was attended by parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Even Aamir's second wife, Kiran Rao and son Azad were seen at the bash. Now, pics from Ira's bikini pool party has gone viral online. See for yourself. Exes Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta Celebrate Daughter Ira's Poolside Birthday Bash Together.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

