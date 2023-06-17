Adipurush has created history by minting Rs 140 crore at the global box office on its opening day. Despite garnering mixed reviews, the epic saga starring Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, has performed supremely well at the worldwide BO. Having said that, with this, Prabhas has also managed to make a new record with three 100 crore openers in his kitty namely Baahubali 2, Saaho and Adipurush. Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s Mythological Drama Off to Superb Start, Rakes Rs 140 Crore Worldwide!

Prabhas Creates History:

Rebel Star #Prabhas has created a new record with three movies - #Baahubali2, #Saaho & #Adipurush grossing 100 + crore on the 1st day.#Adipurush Creates a History with Global Box Office opening at ₹ 140 Crore, clocks highest day 1 number for any film made in hindi on Pan-India… pic.twitter.com/OnabtIRWKV — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 17, 2023

