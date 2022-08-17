It was on August 16, when Bipasha Basu and her hubby Karan Singh Grover announced pregnancy. Since then, the duo are getting love from every corner. Now, a day later, mommy-to-be, Bips shared a video that sees her in black maternity wear flashing her baby bump on 'baby in my belly' reel. And well, it's damn cute! Have a look at the video below. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Announce Pregnancy; Actress Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Stunning Photoshoot!

Preggers Bipasha Basu:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

