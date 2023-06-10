Ileana D’Cruz, who is pregnant, is yet to share details of her boyfriend. However, the actress has dropped a blurry pic of him as she pens an appreciation post for him on Instagram. As Ileana drops this monochrome pic, she writes, “And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away.” Mom-to-Be Ileana D’Cruz Drops New Pics From Her Beach Vacay, Shares Selfie in Yellow Bikini.

Ileana D’Cruz With Her Boyfriend

