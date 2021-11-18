This news is indeed surprising! As Preity Zinta and her husband, Gene Goodenough are proud parents via surrogacy. Yes, you read that right! The actress took to social media to announce this big news. The couple is blessed with twins. Along with the post, Zinta also revealed the names of the babies - Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough. Congrats to the duo!

Preity Zinta Blessed With Twins:

We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia 😍🙏😍 #gratitude #family #twins #ting — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 18, 2021

