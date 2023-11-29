Actress Preity Zinta commemorated the 20th anniversary of Kal Ho Naa Ho with a touching Instagram post. Describing the film as the 'saddest, happy' chapter of her career, she expressed gratitude to the late Yash Johar for making the incredible film and remembered him as she shared a clip with co-star Shah Rukh Khan. "This film will forever remind me of you," she wrote, concluding with a heartfelt tribute: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will forever love you." Preity Zinta Drops Picture of Her Kids Jai and Gia After Their Mundan Ceremony in LA (View Post).

Check Preity Zinta's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)