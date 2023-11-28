(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Priya Banerjee Kisses Boyfriend Prateik Babbar As She Wishes Him On Birthday With a Sweet Instagram Post! (View Pic)
On Valentine's Day, Priya and Prateik made their relationship official by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram. Now, Priya has posted a romantic picture to wish her boyfriend a happy birthday.
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 28, 2023 11:31 AM IST