Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit Share Heartwarming Moment with Warm Hug at Ambani’s Holi Party (Watch Video)

Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit, both Bollywood icons, shared a heartwarming moment at the star-studded event hosted by the Ambani family in Mumbai last evening.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 16, 2024 07:58 AM IST

Bulgari, in collaboration with Isha Ambani, hosted ‘A Roman Holi’ bash attended by several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Madhuri Dixit, Orry and others. A video from the star-studded event at Antilia has surfaced online, showcasing a heartwarming moment between Priyanka and Madhuri. The actresses are seen greeting each other with a warm hug and engaging in conversation. From Priyanka Chopra to Madhuri Dixit, Celebs Arrive in Style at Isha Ambani's Holi Party in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Priyanka Chopra And Madhuri Dixit

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

ck-rare-birth-defect-baffles-doctors-5824144.html" class="drop-thumb-link" title="Baby With Tail: Chinese Woman Gives Birth to Child With Four-inch Tail Growing From Its Back, Rare Birth Defect Baffles Doctors">Baby With Tail: Chinese Woman Gives Birth to Child With Four-inch Tail Growing From Its Back, Rare Birth Defect Baffles Doctors
  • Festivals
    Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 5th Roza of Ramzan on March 16 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 5th Roza of Ramzan on March 16 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India
  • Videos
    IPL 2024: Top Five Highest Run-Scorers In Tournament History Ahead Of Indian Premier League Season 17 IPL 2024: Top Five Highest Run-Scorers In Tournament History Ahead Of Indian Premier League Season 17
    • Close
    Search

    Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit Share Heartwarming Moment with Warm Hug at Ambani’s Holi Party (Watch Video)

    Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit, both Bollywood icons, shared a heartwarming moment at the star-studded event hosted by the Ambani family in Mumbai last evening.

    Socially Team Latestly| Mar 16, 2024 07:58 AM IST

    Bulgari, in collaboration with Isha Ambani, hosted ‘A Roman Holi’ bash attended by several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Madhuri Dixit, Orry and others. A video from the star-studded event at Antilia has surfaced online, showcasing a heartwarming moment between Priyanka and Madhuri. The actresses are seen greeting each other with a warm hug and engaging in conversation. From Priyanka Chopra to Madhuri Dixit, Celebs Arrive in Style at Isha Ambani's Holi Party in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

    Priyanka Chopra And Madhuri Dixit

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Ambani Ambani Holi Bash Ambani Holi Party Ambani Party Bollywood Bulgari Holi party Hollywood Isha Ambani Madhuri Dixit Madhuri Dixit Nene Madhuri Dixit Videos Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra Videos
    You might also like
    Priyanka Chopra To Narrate Disneynature’s Tiger, Film to Premiere on Disney+ on April 22
    Hollywood

    Priyanka Chopra To Narrate Disneynature’s Tiger, Film to Premiere on Disney+ on April 22
    From Priyanka Chopra to Madhuri Dixit, Celebs Arrive in Style at Isha Ambani's Holi Party in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

    Priyanka Chopra And Madhuri Dixit

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Ambani Ambani Holi Bash Ambani Holi Party Ambani Party Bollywood Bulgari Holi party Hollywood Isha Ambani Madhuri Dixit Madhuri Dixit Nene Madhuri Dixit Videos Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra Videos
    You might also like
    Priyanka Chopra To Narrate Disneynature’s Tiger, Film to Premiere on Disney+ on April 22
    Hollywood

    Priyanka Chopra To Narrate Disneynature’s Tiger, Film to Premiere on Disney+ on April 22
    Ed Sheeran Parties With Bollywood Celebs! Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Aryan Khan, Malaika Arora and Others Arrive at Farah Khan-Hosted Party for the ‘Perfect’ Singer (View Pics & Watch Videos)
    Bollywood

    Ed Sheeran Parties With Bollywood Celebs! Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Aryan Khan, Malaika Arora and Others Arrive at Farah Khan-Hosted Party for the ‘Perfect’ Singer (View Pics & Watch Videos)
    Orry Reveals He Gets Rs 15 Lakh to 30 Lakh for Attending Weddings, Calls It His 'Primary' Source of Income
    Bollywood

    Orry Reveals He Gets Rs 15 Lakh to 30 Lakh for Attending Weddings, Calls It His 'Primary' Source of Income
    Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Curvaceous Bod in Blush Pink Sexy Saree for an Event in Mumbai (Watch Video)
    Fashion

    Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Curvaceous Bod in Blush Pink Sexy Saree for an Event in Mumbai (Watch Video)
    Ed Sheeran Parties With Bollywood Celebs! Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Aryan Khan, Malaika Arora and Others Arrive at Farah Khan-Hosted Party for the ‘Perfect’ Singer (View Pics & Watch Videos)
    Bollywood

    Ed Sheeran Parties With Bollywood Celebs! Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Aryan Khan, Malaika Arora and Others Arrive at Farah Khan-Hosted Party for the ‘Perfect’ Singer (View Pics & Watch Videos)
    Orry Reveals He Gets Rs 15 Lakh to 30 Lakh for Attending Weddings, Calls It His 'Primary' Source of Income
    Bollywood

    Orry Reveals He Gets Rs 15 Lakh to 30 Lakh for Attending Weddings, Calls It His 'Primary' Source of Income
    Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Curvaceous Bod in Blush Pink Sexy Saree for an Event in Mumbai (Watch Video)
    Fashion

    Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Curvaceous Bod in Blush Pink Sexy Saree for an Event in Mumbai (Watch Video)
    Google Trends Google Trends
    CCL
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    Google Trends Google Trends
    CCL
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot