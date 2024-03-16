Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit Share Heartwarming Moment with Warm Hug at Ambani’s Holi Party (Watch Video)

Bulgari, in collaboration with Isha Ambani, hosted ‘A Roman Holi’ bash attended by several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Madhuri Dixit, Orry and others. A video from the star-studded event at Antilia has surfaced online, showcasing a heartwarming moment between Priyanka and Madhuri. The actresses are seen greeting each other with a warm hug and engaging in conversation. From Priyanka Chopra to Madhuri Dixit, Celebs Arrive in Style at Isha Ambani's Holi Party in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Priyanka Chopra And Madhuri Dixit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

