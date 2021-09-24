It's fall 2021 and our celebs are also celebrating the arrival of the new season in style. The latest one is Priyanka Chopra Jonas who bid goodbye to London summer by sharing some stunning throwback clicks. The photos see her at her jolliest best and we are going aww.

Have a Look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)