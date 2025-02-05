Priyanka Chopra made a stunning arrival at her brother Siddharth Chopra's pre-wedding celebrations in Mumbai on Wednesday (February 5) evening. Dressed in a breathtaking white strapless gown adorned with colourful floral motifs, she certainly captured the spotlight as she stepped out of her car. The gown, featuring intricate patterns of leaves, flowers, and plants, showcased Priyanka’s elegance and style. To complete her look, she chose a striking statement neckpiece that added a touch of glamour. Earlier in the day, the actress had joined her extended family and relatives for the haldi ceremony. A video shared on Instagram by a popular account showed Priyanka posing for the paparazzi near the venue entrance, which had a sign bearing the initials 'SN', representing the couple Siddharth and Neelam. The evening appeared to be the Sangeet night, adding to the festivities. Priyanka Chopra Dazzles in Primrose Yellow Saree at Brother Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Festivities, ‘Saas’ Denise Jonas Rocks Desi Look (Watch Video & Pics).

Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads in Elegant White Strapless Gown at Brother Siddharth’s Pre-Wedding Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Priyanka Chopra Looks Gorgeous In White Gown

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)