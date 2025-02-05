Priyanka Chopra and her saas (mother-in-law) Denise Miller Jonas, have been stealing the spotlight at the wedding celebrations of Priyanka’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, and Neelam Upadhyaya. The festivities kicked off in Mumbai, and the family is clearly in full celebration mode. On February 2, Priyanka made a grand arrival with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, looking radiant in a yellow saree. The actress greeted the paparazzi with a graceful namaste, exuding charm and warmth. But it wasn’t just Priyanka who impressed with her style—Denise Jonas, Nick Jonas' mother, also turned heads in a gorgeous yellow saree. She embraced the traditional Indian look with elegance, adding to the festive atmosphere. Priyanka Chopra in India: Actress Dons Peach Shalwar Kameez, Daughter Malti Marie Looks Cute in White Frock at Siddharth Chopra’s Pre-Wedding Festivities (Watch Videos).

Priyanka Chopra With Her Mother-in-Law Denise Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

Priyanka Chopra Looks Gorgeous In Yellow Saree

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

