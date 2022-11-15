Qala is an upcoming Netflix film coming from Bulbul director Anvitaa Dutt. The makers just dropped its official trailer and it stars Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan and Amit Sial. The music of the movie is given by Amit Trivedi. The film revolves around Tripti's character who wants to make her name in the film industry as a singer, but things get worse and here's when Babil Khan's mysterious character makes an entry. Qala to premiere on Netflix on December 1. Qala Teaser: Triptii Dimri Looks Surreal and Babil Khan Makes a Subdued Debut in First Promo of Anushka Sharma’s Netflix Production (Watch Video).

Qala Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)