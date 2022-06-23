According to a Hindustan Times report, rapper Raftaar and wife Komal Vohra have been living separately since 2020. A source close to the couple informed the news outlet that the duo filed for a divorce two years back. The source further said, “Everything was delayed due to the pandemic. They will sign the divorce papers on October 6.” #Rap is Always Anti-establishment: #Raftaar Read: – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

A source close to the couple told Hindustan Times that Raftaar and Komal filed for divorce in 2020. The source said, “Everything was delayed due to the pandemic. They will sign the divorce papers on October 6.”#divorce #hiphop #desihiphop #rapper #indianhiphop #bollywood — Back Benchers Theory (@BBenchersTheory) June 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)