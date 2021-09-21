Raj Kundra was released from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai on Tuesday (September 21). He was granted bail by the Mumbai Court on Monday in connection with his pornography case. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale on Monday permitted Kundra's bail application on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#WATCH | Businessman Raj Kundra released from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. He was granted bail by a Mumbai court yesterday in connection with pornography case. pic.twitter.com/NUU2mQvVbK — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)