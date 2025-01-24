Akshay Kumar's film Sky Force was released in the theatres on Friday (January 24). The movie also marked the acting debut of Veer Pahariya, who also stars in a lead role. Last night, many Bollywood celebs stepped out to watch the film's screening in Mumbai. Akshay Kumar's mother-in-law, Dimple Kapadia, also attended the screening with her granddaughter Naomika Saran. A video capturing the duo's outing has gone viral across social media platforms, with fans curious to know more about the young lady. ‘Sky Force’ Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Overshadows a Struggling Veer Pahariya and Yet the War Drama Refuses To Take Flight! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dimple Kapadia Attends ‘Sky Force’ Screening With Granddaughter Naomika Saran

Twinkle Khanna, Dimple Kapadia and Naomika Saran turned up to cheer for Akshay Kumar as they attended the screening of Sky Force at a Juhu theatre on Thursday night (January 23). While Akki was spotted along with his wife, Naomika Saran stole the spotlight after videos of her walking hand in hand with her granny Dimple Kapadia went viral online. Going by the reactions, it seemed like the majority of netizens who were blown by her beauty had no idea who the young girl was. She looked stunning in a black sleeveless top and denim jeans for the event.

Naomika Saran Steals the Spotlight at ’Sky Force Screening

Who Is Naomika Saran?

Naomika Saran is the daughter of former actress Rinkee Khanna and Sameer Saran. Rikee is the youngest daughter of India's first superstar, Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. This makes her the niece of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar. The 18-year-old who turned heads at the screening of Sky Force is as beautiful as any Bollywood actress, perfectly carrying the supreme genetics of her grandparents.

Naomika Saran’s Instagram Post

Naomika Saran was born on October 19, 2004. Her father, Sameer Saran, is a businessman, while her mother, Rinke Khanna, is a former actress who has appeared in films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999) and Mujhe Kucch Kehna (2001). Before this, Naomika had gone viral for her picture with cousin Aarav Bhatia (Akshay Kumar's son). Naomika completed her schooling at the Shri Ram School in Moulsari, Gurgaon, Haryana and Era High School in Panchgani, Maharashtra. She attended St. Xavier's College in Mumbai before moving to London for higher studies.

Naomika Saran With Akshay Kumar’s Son Aarav Bhatia

Talking about her social media, Naomika has 100k followers on Instagram, with star kids like Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda among them. Naomika Saran truly embodies glamour with her charming persona, and after her latest outing, we look forward to seeing her debut in Bollywood, in case she has any plans to pursue acting.

