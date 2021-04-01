After winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019, thalaiva Rajinikanth's name is all over Twitter. The superstar has won the honour for his contribution to Indian cinema and it was Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar who announced the news. As soon as this news broke online, industry wallahs such as Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and more celebs sent best wishes to Rajinikanth. Have a look.

Mahesh Babu

Congratulations @rajinikanth sir on being awarded the #DadasahebPhalkeAward!! Your contribution to cinema is unparalleled! Truly an inspiration👏👏👏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 1, 2021

Chiranjeevi

Elated at the announcement of the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalke Award to my dear friend @rajinikanth Truly deserving.Your contributions to the film industry are immense my friend! Hearty congratulations! May the force be with you!! pic.twitter.com/OmU4mVQDhz — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 1, 2021

Boney Kapoor

Congratulations @Rajinikanth Garu on being honoured with prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward for 2019. You truly deserved it. pic.twitter.com/wN7GgHHoGM — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 1, 2021

Mohanlal

Sivakarthikeyan

To the man who inspired millions...To the man who inspired me to come up in life against all odds..To the man who deserves this honour #DadasahebPhalkeAward Love you and salute you for everything you have done Thalaiva🙏🙏🙏🙏#DadasahebPhalkeRajinikanth @rajinikanth — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 1, 2021

Nivetha Thomas

Ravi Teja

Congratulations on being conferred with the #DadaSahebPhalke award @rajinikanth sir!! A much deserved recognition! 😊👏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) April 1, 2021

