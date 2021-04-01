After winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019, thalaiva Rajinikanth's name is all over Twitter. The superstar has won the honour for his contribution to Indian cinema and it was Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar who announced the news. As soon as this news broke online, industry wallahs such as Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and more celebs sent best wishes to Rajinikanth. Have a look.

Mahesh Babu 

Chiranjeevi 

Boney Kapoor 

Mohanlal

Sivakarthikeyan

Nivetha Thomas 

Ravi Teja 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)