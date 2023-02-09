Rajkumar Hirani is currently busy with the film Dunki that stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Now the buzz is rife that the filmmaker would be directing biopic on the cricket legend, Lala Amarnath. The legendary cricketer was independent India’s first cricket captain. It is also reported that this project would be bankrolled by Excel Entertainment. An official announcement on the same is awaited. Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why This Social Comedy Movie Is Special For Him!

Rajkumar Hirani’s Next Project

