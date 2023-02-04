Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the unprecedented success of his recently-released action entertainer Pathaan, has revealed why his upcoming film Dunki is special to him. The actor shared that he has done the film because it was put together by the terrific director-writer duo of Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijaat Joshi. Dunki Title Announcement Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Announce Their Film With a Quirky Promo, To Release in Theatres on December 22, 2023! (Watch Video).

In a recent social media crusade of Shah Rukh Khan, Ask SRK, a fan asked him "why is dunki so special for u?". Shah Rukh replied: "RajuaRajuaRaju and Abhijaata.Abhijaat." This is for the first time both Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan are coming together. Naturally, the film has been making a buzz since its announcement. In the film, SRK will be presented in a new avatar as he steps into Hirani's world with this social comedy. Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture for Making Their Film's Shoot a Smooth Experience (Watch Video).

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and it also stars Tapsee Pannu. The film has been written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon, and produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The film went on floors in April 2022, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2023 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).