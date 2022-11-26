The OG entertainer of Bollywood, Rakhi Sawant, who celebrated her birthday on November 25 got a super expensive gift from beau Adil Khan Durrani. Well, as per a video shared by paparazzi, we get to see Rakhi flaunting her 24 carat gold phone, gifted by Adil on her born day. Wow! Rakhi Sawant Birthday: Top 5 Controversies of the Former Bigg Boss Contestant As She Turns 44.

Rakhi Sawant's Gold Phone:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

