Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani has been taken by police for questioning. In the voice note shared by paparazzi, the Bigg Boss star confirms that after she filed FIR against Adil, the Oshiwara Police took the necessary step. Reportedly, Sawant has filed complaint against Adil alleging he has taken her money and jewellery. Rakhi Sawant's Husband Adil Khan Durrani Claims He Never Said He is Not Married to Actress; Shares Their Wedding Pic on Insta!

Rakhi Sawant's Husband Called For Questioning:

Mumbai: Actor Rakhi Swant files a complaint against her husband Adil Durrani at Mumbai's Oshiwara PS alleging he has taken her money and jewellery. Police have filed an FIR under IPC Sec 406 & 420 against Adil Durrani. He has been called for questioning: police — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023

Listen to Rakhi Sawant's Audio Below:

