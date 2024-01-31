Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnnani are ready to embark on marital bliss and have altered their wedding plans, shifting the venue from an international destination to the scenic shores of Goa. Initially slated for a destination wedding abroad, the couple decided on the change, turning their celebration into a two-day extravaganza concluding on February 21. This sudden adjustment is reportedly in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to affluent families, encouraging them to host significant life events and grand festivities within the borders of India. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Seek Blessings at Mumbai's Ram Mandir Replica Amidst Wedding Preps (View Pics)

