Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are rumored to wed in February, with glimpses of their wedding prep emerging. The couple recently visited a replica of the Ram Mandir's rath in Mumbai, offering prayers ahead of the Ayodhya temple's inauguration on January 22. Following the visit, Rakul and Jackky shared a joint post on Instagram, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding their upcoming nuptials. Fans eagerly await more updates from the soon-to-be-married pair. Rakul Preet Singh Shares BTS Pics From Her Debut Film Yaariyan With an Emotional Note As She Celebrates 10 Years in Bollywood.

See Rakul Preet and Jacky Bhagnani's Photo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani)

