In Goa's scenic surroundings, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani began their love story with a lavish wedding. The star-studded event was a spectacle, drawing Bollywood's elite. Their first appearance as a couple was filled with joy, leaving fans excited for more. Photos of the bride's walk down the aisle and the couple's sacred rituals are now circulating, showcasing their undeniable union. A viral video shows Rakul's graceful walk, captivating guests with her radiant smile. The venue, adorned with stunning flowers, lights, and music, exuded an atmosphere of elegance and romance. Rakul Preet Singh Marries Jackky Bhagnani: Bhumi Pednekar Showers Love on the Newlyweds With Heartfelt Wish on Insta (See Pic).

Bride Rakul Preet Singh Walking Down The Aisle At Her Wedding - WATCH

