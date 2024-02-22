Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are officially married! The couple exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony in Goa on February 21, surrounded by their loved ones. Among the guests was Bhumi Pednekar, a close friend of Jackky, who shared heartfelt wishes and a lovely picture from the wedding on her Instagram. "I’ve never met 2 people that are so alike, just meant to be together," she wrote on Insta. Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Are Officially Married! Couple Shares FIRST Photos From Their Dreamy Goa Wedding!

Bhumi Pednekar Wishes Newlyweds Rakul and Jackky:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

