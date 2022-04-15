Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in an intimate affair on April 14. Their wedding took place at RK's residence Vastu in Bandra, Mumbai. Amidst this, many pics and videos from the D-day got leaked online. Now, a new clip has surfaced on the internet wherein we see the groom going down on his knees in quite a filmy way and kissing the bride during their varmala ceremony. Ain't they the cutest? Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Karan Johar Congratulates the Couple With a Sweet Message (View Pics).

Watch Viral Video:

THE BEST KISS Every time a video comes out better than the other <3#RanbirAliaWedding pic.twitter.com/ayUegm0QWM — ‘ ra (@imranliaa) April 14, 2022

