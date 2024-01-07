Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Receive Invitation for Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony, Pose With Card and Bouquet (View Pics)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been personally invited to the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir Pranpratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. The invitation came from Shri Sunil Ambekar and Shri Ajay Mudpe of RSS Konkan, along with producer Mahaveer Jain. The Bollywood couple posed for photos with the invitation card and a bouquet. Notably, other film stars like Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Kangana anaut, Prabhas, and Yash have also received invitations for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The ceremony is set to be a significant event, with various celebrities expected to attend. Ram Temple Inauguration: Kangana Ranaut Receives Invitation for Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya, Shares Invite Card on Insta!

Check This Photos Of Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Receiving Invitation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

