Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Receive Invitation for Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony, Pose With Card and Bouquet (View Pics)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt receive exclusive invites from RSS dignitaries for Ayodhya's Shri Ram Temple ceremony on January 22. Check photos below!

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 07, 2024 09:17 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been personally invited to the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir Pranpratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. The invitation came from Shri Sunil Ambekar and Shri Ajay Mudpe of RSS Konkan, along with producer Mahaveer Jain. The Bollywood couple posed for photos with the invitation card and a bouquet. Notably, other film stars like Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Kangana anaut, Prabhas, and Yash have also received invitations for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The ceremony is set to be a significant event, with various celebrities expected to attend. Ram Temple Inauguration: Kangana Ranaut Receives Invitation for Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya, Shares Invite Card on Insta!

Check This Photos Of Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Receiving Invitation 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

 

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Rare Tigers Caught on Camera: IFS Officer Susanta Nanda Shares Intriguing Clip of Pseudo Melanistic Tiger Family Spotted in Forest in Odisha (Watch Video) Rare Tigers Caught on Camera: IFS Officer Susanta Nanda Shares Intriguing Clip of Pseudo Melanistic Tiger Family Spotted in Forest in Odisha (Watch Video)
  • Festivals
    Varanasi: Students Make Giant Diya for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 (Watch Video) Varanasi: Students Make Giant Diya for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 (Watch Video)
  • Videos
    From Fighter To Singham Again, Take A Look At Upcoming Movies Of Deepika Padukone From Fighter To Singham Again, Take A Look At Upcoming Movies Of Deepika Padukone
    • Close
    Search

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Receive Invitation for Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony, Pose With Card and Bouquet (View Pics)

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt receive exclusive invites from RSS dignitaries for Ayodhya's Shri Ram Temple ceremony on January 22. Check photos below!

    Socially Team Latestly| Jan 07, 2024 09:17 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been personally invited to the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir Pranpratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. The invitation came from Shri Sunil Ambekar and Shri Ajay Mudpe of RSS Konkan, along with producer Mahaveer Jain. The Bollywood couple posed for photos with the invitation card and a bouquet. Notably, other film stars like Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Kangana anaut, Prabhas, and Yash have also received invitations for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The ceremony is set to be a significant event, with various celebrities expected to attend. Ram Temple Inauguration: Kangana Ranaut Receives Invitation for Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya, Shares Invite Card on Insta!

    Check This Photos Of Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Receiving Invitation 

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

     

     

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt Latest News Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Bollywood Celebs At Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Latest News
    You might also like
    Animal's X Handle Takes Digs at Javed Akhtar for His Criticism of Misogyny in Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer, Alleges His Art Form is 'Big FALSE'
    Bollywood

    Animal's X Handle Takes Digs at Javed Akhtar for His Criticism of Misogyny in Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer, Alleges His Art Form is 'Big FALSE'
    Socially Team Latestly| Jan 07, 2024 09:17 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been personally invited to the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir Pranpratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. The invitation came from Shri Sunil Ambekar and Shri Ajay Mudpe of RSS Konkan, along with producer Mahaveer Jain. The Bollywood couple posed for photos with the invitation card and a bouquet. Notably, other film stars like Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Kangana anaut, Prabhas, and Yash have also received invitations for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The ceremony is set to be a significant event, with various celebrities expected to attend. Ram Temple Inauguration: Kangana Ranaut Receives Invitation for Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya, Shares Invite Card on Insta!

    Check This Photos Of Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Receiving Invitation 

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

     

     

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt Latest News Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Bollywood Celebs At Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Latest News
    You might also like
    Animal's X Handle Takes Digs at Javed Akhtar for His Criticism of Misogyny in Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer, Alleges His Art Form is 'Big FALSE'
    Bollywood

    Animal's X Handle Takes Digs at Javed Akhtar for His Criticism of Misogyny in Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer, Alleges His Art Form is 'Big FALSE'
    Varanasi: Students Make Giant Diya for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 (Watch Video)
    Festivals & Events

    Varanasi: Students Make Giant Diya for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 (Watch Video)
    Alia Bhatt Stuns in Cutout Satin Blue Midi Dress at Animal Success Party! (See Pics)
    Fashion

    Alia Bhatt Stuns in Cutout Satin Blue Midi Dress at Animal Success Party! (See Pics)
    Ram Bhajan Shared by PM Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Shares 'Shree Ram Ghar Aaye' Song by Geeta Rabari Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration
    Festivals & Events

    Ram Bhajan Shared by PM Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Shares 'Shree Ram Ghar Aaye' Song by Geeta Rabari Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Barcelona
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Barcelona
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot