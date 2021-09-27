Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been going headstrong in their relationship. The two are very close to each other's families and have always stayed by each other's side, no matter what. The lovebirds seem to finally take the plunge and get married this year. The two have jetted off to Jodhpur to celebrate Ranbir's birthday, but rumour has it that the couple is also scouting for wedding venues in the beautiful city.

Take A Look At The Tweet Here:

#AliaBhatt and #RanbirKapoor have arrived in Jodhpur to celebrate the latter’s birthday. The couple is staying at one of the most romantic properties of Jodhpur. Rumours are rife that they might also be scouting for their wedding venue during the trip. pic.twitter.com/9b0CaTS4CO — Filmfare (@filmfare) September 27, 2021

