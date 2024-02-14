Bollywood's adorable couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who recently tied the knot, are celebrating their first Valentine's Day this year. The actor went to his Instagram to share an adorable post with his wife, Lin. Sharing the pictures, Randeep wrote, "Love is all shades of blues and hues #HappyValentinesDay." The couple tied the knot in a traditional Meitei ceremony on November 26 in Imphal, Manipur. Randeep Hooda Shares Inside Pictures With Wife Lin Laishram From Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya (View Pics).

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Their First Valentine’s Day After Tying the Knot:

